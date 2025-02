Updated on: February 01, 2025 12:01 IST

Budget 2025: PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana to Aid 1.7 Crore Farmers

The government has introduced the PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, aiming to benefit 1.7 crore farmers. By integrating existing schemes, the program will focus on 100 districts with low productivity, moderate crop intensity, and below-average credit access.