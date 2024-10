Updated on: October 09, 2024 18:36 IST

Why Haryana Slipped Out Of Congress’s ‘Hand’: Decoding the Hooda, Kumari Selja & Dalit Factors

The celebrations at Congress headquarters quickly faded on Oct 8 as the reality of their election loss in Haryana set in. While the party grapples with an explanation, let us try to decode what went wrong for Congress.