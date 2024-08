Updated on: August 13, 2024 13:55 IST

Kannauj Rape Case Update: Samajwadi Party distances itself from Nawab Singh, Dimple Yadav's former close aide, after arrest in rape case

The Samajwadi Party has distanced itself from its leader and former representative of party chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav, Nawab Singh Yadav after he was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj.