  5. PM Modi invites Pope Francis to visit India

Published on: October 30, 2021 15:28 IST

PM Modi invites Pope Francis to visit India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Pope Francis to visit India during a "very warm" meeting at the Vatican City which lasted for an hour on Saturday, sources said.
