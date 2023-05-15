Monday, May 15, 2023
     
Updated on: May 15, 2023 16:04 IST

Pakistan: Lahore High Court grants protective bail to Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi in Al-Qadir Trust case

The Lahore High Court has granted protective bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi till May 23 in the Al-Qadir Trust case.
Pakistan Lahore High Court Imran Khan's Wife Bushra Bibi Bushra Bibi Imran Khan Al-Qadir Trust Case

