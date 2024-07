Updated on: July 11, 2024 19:45 IST

Muqabla: Decision on NEET...how much more late, how much date?

Talking about the Supreme Court, NEET students are once again disappointed... Nothing has been clarified, till now everything is still blurry... The future of about 23 lakh students hangs in balance regarding NEET UG exam. It has happened...Supreme Court heard 43 petitions simultaneously