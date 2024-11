Updated on: November 18, 2024 18:37 IST

Manipur Violence: Locals and students hold hunger strike following killing of six people in Imphal

Manipur Violence: Locals including students held a hunger strike following the killings of six people in Manipur’s Imphal on November 18. They were seen holding placards. Meanwhile, police imposed a curfew in both districts of Imphal following violent clashes.