Updated on: February 21, 2023 15:03 IST

Javed Akhtar On Pakistan: In Lahore, Javed attacked Pakistan regarding 26/11 attack, said this

Lyricist Javed Akhtar has shown the mirror to Pakistan in Lahore. Javed Akhtar asked the Pakistanis whether the Mumbai attack accused had come from Egypt or Norway. He is still roaming freely in Pakistan.