Updated on: December 21, 2021 19:20 IST

Govt decision to raise women's marriage age causing pain to some: PM's jibe at rivals

Taking a swipe at his rivals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said women are happy with the government's decision to raise the marriage age to 21 but this has caused pain to some. addressing a rally in Prayagraj, he also said that 25 lakh of the 30 lakh houses given under Prime Minister Awas Yojana are registered in the name of women in Uttar Pradesh.