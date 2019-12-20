Friday, December 20, 2019
     
  5. From Delhi to Bengaluru: Nation reels under anti-CAA protests

From Delhi to Bengaluru: Nation reels under anti-CAA protests

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 20, 2019 0:02 IST ]

Violence made its presence felt in various parts of the country on Thursday as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act intensified. Almost all the major cities - Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Lucknow, Patna, Thiruvananthapuram, and Hyderabad saw protesters on the streets despite substantial police presence and imposition of prohibitory orders at several places.

