- News
- Video
- Haqikat Kya Hai
- Haqiqat Kya Hai: Triple operation in Pakistan, 'fire and forget' action plan!
Haqikat Kya Hai
Updated on:
Haqiqat Kya Hai: Triple operation in Pakistan, 'fire and forget' action plan!
The third generation fire and forget class man portable anti-tank guided missile with top attack capability has been test fired. According to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the flight test was successfully conducted on a moving target. The missile can be launched from a tr
Advertisement
Advertisement