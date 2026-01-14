Haqiqat Kya Hai : Lashkar-e-Taiba has threatened to behead Hindus, will action be taken now? Something has happened from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to Bahawalpur that has put India's intelligence agencies and the Indian Army on high alert. A joint rally of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists took place at both these locations, PoK and Bahawalpur.