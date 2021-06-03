Thursday, June 03, 2021
     
  5. Evaluation criteria for Class 12 under consideration, may take upto 2 weeks: CBSE Secretary

News Videos

Evaluation criteria for Class 12 under consideration, may take upto 2 weeks: CBSE Secretary

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) evaluation criteria for Class 12 are under consideration and would take upto 2 weeks, informed Secretary of CBSE, Anurag Tripathi on June 03.
Anurag Tripathi Secretary CBSE

