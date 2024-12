Updated on: December 21, 2024 18:37 IST

Entertainment Wrap: Arjun Kapoor calls Shah Rukh Khan 'genius' and more intelligent than 'AI'

Arjun Kapoor calls Shah Rukh Khan a 'genius' and more intelligent than 'AI'. On the other hand, Wendy Williams attends her son's graduation amid health struggles. All of this and much more in today's entertainment wrap.