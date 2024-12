Updated on: December 30, 2024 13:26 IST

E Wrap: Diljit Dosanjh dedicates Guwahati concert to Dr Manmohan Singh

Diljit Dosanjh dedicated the Guwahati concert to Dr. Manmohan Singh. Aamir Khan's Talaash was inspired by Zoya Akhtar's ghost encounter. Shah Rukh Khan sparked a frenzy as he jetted off with a new furry friend. Watch Entertainment Wrap to get the latest entertainment headlines of the day.