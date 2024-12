Updated on: December 29, 2024 17:35 IST

Delhi Elections 2025: AAP's Sanjay Singh slams BJP for blocking Delhi's welfare programs

AAP MP Sanjay Singh criticized the BJP for opposing important welfare initiatives in Delhi, such as free bus travel for women, and free electricity and water. He pledged that the AAP would thwart the BJP's attempts and asserted that the party would lose the upcoming Delhi elections.