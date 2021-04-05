Ahmedabad: Morphed images of students leaked to demand end of online classes
Buyers throng jewellery shops in Surat as gold prices plunge to one-year low
Cycling event with intention to help poor organised in Rajkot
Cycling event with intention to help poor organised in Rajkot
Watch: Massive flames engulf scrap godown in Rajkot
India breaches 1-lakh daily COVID-19 case mark; highest single day spike since September
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine
UP Police team on way to bring back Mukhtar Ansari
Sensex tanks over 400 pts in early trade; Nifty drops below 14,800
Akshay Kumar hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, says 'hope to be back home soon'
IPL 2021: CSK allow Moeen Ali to drop liquor brand logo
Watch: Fakhar Zaman outfoxed by Quinton de Kock's 'fake fielding' seven runs short of double ton
Ram Setu: After Akshay Kumar, 45 junior artists test COVID-19 positive
Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack: Amit Shah to chair a high-level meeting in connection with the Naxal attack in Bastar
Covid-19 surge: India breaches 1-lakh daily mark, 57K new cases in Maharashtra
Yogi Adityanath receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Lucknow
JP Nadda, Jaya Bachchan to hold roadshows in Bengal today
Mukhtar Ansari to be shifted to UP jail from Punjab today
UP: FIR against 92 govt school teachers over fake documents
Mukhtar Ansari to be shifted from Punjab to Uttar Pradesh's Banda jail today
Bengal polls: EC directs transfer of 3 police officers with immediate effect
Will attend oath-taking ceremony of BJP govt: PM Modi at Bengal rally, predicts party's victory
Abhishek Banerjee was receiving upto Rs 35 crore every month, claims alleged audio tape
BJP engineering communal strife in Bengal to win polls: Mamata Banerjee
Bengal polls: It is certain 'Didi' is losing Nandigram, says JP Nadda
Indonesia landslides, floods kill 55 people; dozens missing
One killed, two injured in triple shooting in US Virginia Beach
Delta cancels over 100 flights, opens some middle seats
Uber to pay $1.1million to blind woman for refusing rides 14 times
Leak at wastewater pond prompts evacuations in Florida; state of emergency declared
Veteran actress Shashikala passes away at the age of 88
Kapil Sharma discloses son's name on Neeti Mohan's request, says 'we have named him Trishaan'
Akshay Kumar tests positive for COVID-19, says will be 'back in action very soon'
Happy Easter 2021: Jennifer Winget to Shilpa Shetty celebs extend warm wishes
Govinda tests Covid-19 positive, says 'I am under home quarantine'
Watch: Fakhar Zaman outfoxed by Quinton de Kock's 'fake fielding' seven runs short of double ton
IPL 2021: CSK allow Moeen Ali to drop liquor brand logo
EPL wrap: Tottenham cave in late again to frustrate Mourinho; United rally to win
Pakistan hockey officials keen on revival of bilateral ties against India
La Liga: Valencia 'forced to play' game after alleged racial insult; captain says unacceptable
Google to soon block apps from accessing other apps on Android
Casio G-Shock GSW-H1000 with WearOS launched: Check price, features
New Sony Xperia smartphone expected to launch on April 14
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 gets a price cut
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra to launch in India on April 23: Expected specifications, price
Sensex tanks over 400 pts in early trade; Nifty drops below 14,800
Jana Small Finance Bank files for IPO, to raise Rs 700 crore
Govt sanctions over Rs 25,000 cr under 'Stand-Up India'
SC order on interest waiver: PSU Banks may have to take Rs 2,000 cr hit
GST to be levied on underlying goods/services in gift vouchers, rules AAAR
Rashmika Mandanna Birthday: 10 dreamy pictures which prove why she is the National Crush of India
PICS | Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar make for a stylish couple as they get papped at airport
Ajay Devgn to Rashmika Mandanna: Celebs flaunt high style quotient as they get snapped
Happy Birthday Ram Charan: A look at actor's love story with Upasana Kamineni (PICS)
Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone THESE pictures are proof of Bollywood celebrities' love for food
Delayed or missed periods? Here are the reasons
COVID-19: DYK properly fitted multilayer masks can reduce particle transmission by 96%
B117 variant silently spread across 15 countries by mid-November 2020: Study
As COVID-19 cases see sharp rise, what type of mask should children wear?
Mindful eating in times of work from home
Gol gappe vs pani puri: Divided by name, united by craving, Desi Twitterati fight over street snack
What's next mayonnaise coffee? Netizens can't decide if they want Delhi's 'butter coffee'
Hera Pheri turns 21: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal's funny dialogues light up Twitter
Viral Video: Parrot singing Beyonce's 'If I Were A Boy' baffles Internet
Bobby Deol, are you a time traveller? Funny video of actor doing 'swab test' on Aishwarya in 1997
Horoscope April 5: Gemini people will be lucky today, know about other zodiac signs
Kashmir's two-day 'Tulip Festival' concludes with significant boom in tourists
Vastu Tips: Keep laughing Buddha at home to bring happiness and prosperity
Vastu tips: Here's how rock salt can help you stay away from diseases
This Easter try these unique recipes at your home to impress guests