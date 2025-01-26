Sunday, January 26, 2025
     
  5. CM Yogi With Rajat Sharma: CM Yogi Exclusive Interview with Rajat Sharma In Prayagraj Mahakumbh

Updated on: January 26, 2025 0:33 IST

CM Yogi With Rajat Sharma: CM Yogi Exclusive Interview with Rajat Sharma In Prayagraj Mahakumbh

The biggest and explosive interview of UP CM Yogi with India TV Editor in Chief Rajat Sharma ji was done from the Mahakumbh of Prayagraj.

