Updated on: February 03, 2023 16:32 IST

India TV Samvaad Budget 2023: We have connected 1 crore 61 lakh youth with jobs—Yogi Adityanath

India TV Samvaad Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget in Parliament on February 1. This is the last full budget of the Modi government in its second term.