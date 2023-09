Updated on: September 13, 2023 23:36 IST

CM Yogi News: NSG-ATS commandos will land by helicopter today at nine major places including UP Vidhan Bhavan, Raj Bhavan

CM Yogi News: NSG team has again reached inside the Assembly.. Operation has been started for the second time inside the Assembly.. Earlier yesterday, a helicopter was landed on the roof of the Assembly during the day.. Commandos were called. NSG team has been sent to Lucknow on special assignment.