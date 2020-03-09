Monday, March 09, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Bomb blast at Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's oath-taking ceremony

News Videos

Bomb blast at Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's oath-taking ceremony

A bomb blast rocked the venue where Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani was being administered his oath of office on Monday. Multiple gunshots were also heard at the site.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News