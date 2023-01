Updated on: January 27, 2023 21:11 IST

Kurukshetra: Didn't the Modi government gave security to Rahul Gandhi?

Today Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra was stopped in Qazigund, Kashmir after allegations of negligence in security. Rahul's journey started from Banihal. On stopping the yatra, Rahul Gandhi held a press conference and blamed the government.