Updated on: January 15, 2025 23:22 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai : Only Rahul Gandhi will make Narendra Modi win 100 elections.

Congress has now shifted to a new office. And on that occasion Rahul Gandhi again made a political mistake. While attacking Mohan Bhagwat and Narendra Modi, Rahul spoke against the 'Indian State'. Today Rahul said something which will prove very difficult for Congress to defend.