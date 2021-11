Updated on: November 23, 2021 21:39 IST

Haqikat Kya Hai: Will CM Yogi send Owaisi to jail?

Yogi Adityanath was in an aggressive mood today. He slammed both Akhilesh Yadav and Asaduddin Owaisi in his speech today. Reply came from neither Akhilesh nor Owaisi. While Yogi gave an ultimatum to Owaisi in Kanpur, the Chief Minister of UP said such a thing that left Akhilesh Yadav rattled.