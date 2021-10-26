Tuesday, October 26, 2021
     
Updated on: October 26, 2021 21:53 IST

Haqikat Kya Hai: Shami bowls...Pakistani handlers troll

A conspiracy to defame India was hatched from Pakistan amid the ongoing T20 World Cup. After the India-Pakistan match, the work of targeting Mohammed Shami started from Pakistan, not from India. Watch this report.
Haqiqat Kya Hai Mohammed Shami Pakistan Mohammed Shami Trolled India Vs Pakistan

