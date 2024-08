Updated on: August 12, 2024 13:52 IST

Sara Ali Khan Celebrates Her 29th Birthday; SRK reveals everything about his next film 'King'

Sara Ali Khan celebrates her 29th birthday. Shah Rukh Khan says he'll have to lose some weight for his next film 'King'. SRK reveals Aryan Khan looked like Jackie Chan when he was born. This and a lot more in today's entertainment wrap.