Updated on: November 04, 2021 17:18 IST

Know from Acharya Indu Prakash what is the importance of Diwali

Today is the new moon day and Thursday of Kartik Krishna Paksha. Amavasya Tithi will remain till 02:44 pm tonight. You all know that the festival of Diwali is celebrated on the new moon day of Kartik Krishna Paksha.