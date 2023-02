Updated on: February 24, 2023 23:18 IST

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in Aap Ki Adalat

Sanjay Raut in Aap Ki Adalat: In Aap Ki Adalat this Saturday, Uddhav will be the leader of the group who once created a sensation by calling the Parliament 'the mansion of eunuchs'. This strategist will be seen facing many such questions as to how the decades-old relationship with the BJP broke down