Saturday, September 21, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Aaj Ki Baat Video
  5. Aaj Ki Baat | How Nirmala Sitharaman gave a boost to market sentiment by lowering taxes | Sept 20, 2019

AAJ KI BAAT Videos

Aaj Ki Baat | How Nirmala Sitharaman gave a boost to market sentiment by lowering taxes | Sept 20, 2019

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 20, 2019 23:37 IST ]
Watch Aaj Ki Baat to know How Nirmala Sitharaman gave a boost to market sentiment by lowering taxes, also Imran Khan, with wife Bushra and ministers, performs Umra in Mecca.
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
chandrayaan-2

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoHindustan Hamara | September 20, 2019 Next VideoWatch India Tv's special show on Pakistan's ISI  