YouTuber Armaan Malik and his pregnant wives bring home gold cradle for their babies. Watch

YouTuber Armaan Malik and his pregnant wives get sone ka jhula

Trending News: Armaan Malik, a well-known YouTuber, has been in the news frequently for various reasons. Despite facing numerous controversies and trolls, Armaan seems unfazed by them. He is a devoted husband to both of his spouses, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, and has taken excellent care of them during their pregnancies. He even hosted two godh bharai ceremonies for his pregnant wives and shared videos of the same.

Recently, Armaan posted a video on his YouTube channel, giving his fans a glimpse of the new items he and his wives had purchased for their soon-to-be-born children. While Payal is expecting twins, Kritika will only have one child, and the family has begun to prepare for the arrival of their new additions. The video's title caught everyone's attention as it revealed that Armaan had bought a 'sone ka jhoola' (golden cradle) for their babies. The package contained a special cot with a gold stand, which Kritika plans to use for a photoshoot of their three babies. The beige-coloured cot looks both luxurious and comfortable.

Kritika recently shared a video of her fight with Armaan's first wife, Payal. In the video, Kritika was getting ready for a baby shower ceremony when Payal became upset because she was late. This resulted in an argument between the two women in front of the entire family. Kritika's mother attempted to mediate, but the argument escalated to the point where Payal threw her dupatta in front of Kritika and walked away. Armaan later revealed that the fight was staged for YouTube content and that they have a great working relationship.

Armaan's love story is quite unique. He married Payal in 2011, and the couple had a son named Chirayu Malik. After six years of marriage, Armaan married Payal's best friend, Kritika, without divorcing Payal in 2018. Since then, the four of them have lived together peacefully. On December 4, 2022, Armaan announced the pregnancies of both his wives, which shocked the internet.

