Rare cheese, champagne bread, and gold: What’s inside world's most expensive sandwich

Trending News: Serendipity 3, a well-known New York restaurant, has announced the return of their Guinness World Record-breaking sandwich, the Quintessential Grilled Cheese, to their menu for a limited time. The restaurant made the announcement on their social media account, stating that the sandwich would be available on National Grilled Cheese Day (April 12th).

Priced at a staggering $214, the Quintessential Grilled Cheese holds the Guinness World Record for being the most expensive sandwich in the world. The sandwich is made with rare Caciocavallo Podolico cheese, which is sourced from Southern Italy and made from the milk of the Podolica cow. These cows are rare, with only about 25,000 in the world, and only lactate during May and June, making this cheese one of the finest and rarest in the world.

The sandwich is served on two thick slices of French Pullman champagne bread, which is made with Dom Perignon champagne and 23k edible gold flakes. It is buttered with grass-fed white truffle butter, adding to the luxurious dining experience.

According to the restaurant, customers must provide 48-hour notice to order this over-the-top sandwich. The sandwich is served with a side of South African lobster tomato bisque, which is made with South African Losbet Trails, known as the best in the world, along with San Marzano tomatoes from Italy.

The Quintessential Grilled Cheese has garnered a lot of attention for its extravagance and unique ingredients. The restaurant's social media account has been flooded with comments from people wanting to try the sandwich for themselves.

