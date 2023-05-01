Rare viral video of tiger making way for elephant herd amazes netizens. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rare viral video of tiger making way for elephant herd

Trending News: Tigers are known for being apex predators, but even they know better than to mess with elephants. While tigers typically prey on large or medium-sized mammals like deer, monkeys, and boars, instances of tigers hunting full-grown elephants are rare, but not unheard of. However, this particular video showcases a rare moment of mutual respect and harmony between two of the jungle's most impressive animals.

A viral video shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shows a tiger making way for a herd of elephants in the jungle. The video was originally posted by Vijetha Simha, a wildlife photographer, on Instagram, but it quickly went viral after being shared by the IFS officer. The clip captures a group of elephants walking down a forest path, and as soon as the tiger spots them, the big cat sits down and waits for the herd to pass. The elephants advance slowly, catching sight of the tiger but seemingly unconcerned about it.

The video has been shared widely on social media platforms and has garnered over 38k views along with 1,900 likes on Twitter. Along with the video, the caption reads, "This is how animals communicate & maintain harmony... Elephant trumpets on smelling the tiger. The king gives way to the titan herd."

Watch the viral video of tiger making way for elephant herd here:

Many users commented on the video, expressing their amazement at the sighting and applauding the tiger's decision to give way to the mighty land mammal. "He is looking for a calf to attack (you can tell by its position) and that’s why chased by the female in end," a user commented. "What an amazing video...sneak peek into the ways animals coexist in the jungle..a little warning.. a little bit of respecting each other's space..its hilarious to watch the tiger leaping into the bushes at second trumpet," another user wrote. "The tiger seems to be playing the floor is lava and walks only on the grassy patch," a third added.

Read More Trending News