Viral Video: 2 lions escape enclosure during circus show in China, trigger panic

Trending News: Circus performances featuring animals have been a popular form of entertainment for centuries. However, in recent years, there has been increasing concern about the welfare of animals used in circuses. While some countries have banned the use of wild animals in circuses, others still allow it, leading to incidents such as the recent one in China's Luoyang city.

In the middle of a performance, two lions escaped from their enclosure in a circus in Henan Province, China, causing panic among the audience and prompting people to flee. The lions, which had escaped through an unlocked door, were later captured by the breeder and taken back into custody. Although there were no casualties or injuries, the circus has been ordered to suspend its operations, and an investigation is being carried out.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the doorway of the enclosure where the lion's act was being performed was not securely closed, which led to the animals escaping. One of the lions was seen wandering outside the circus, creating panic among the locals and tourists in the audience.

Watch the viral video of two lions escape circus enclosure mid-performance in China here:

The incident has sparked outrage among animal rights activists, who have long been campaigning against the use of animals in circuses. They argue that the use of animals in circuses is cruel and inhumane, as they are often subjected to harsh training methods and confined to small spaces.

While some may argue that circuses provide an opportunity for people to see wild animals up close, the risks associated with such performances are evident. Incidents like the recent lion escape serve as a reminder that such performances are not only dangerous for the animals but also for the audience.

