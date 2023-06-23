Did The Simpsons predict fate of Titan submersible? Twitter users in frenzy

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Did The Simpsons predict fate of Titan submersible?

Trending News: The animated series known as The Simpsons has gained fame for seemingly predicting real-life events. It has astounded the internet with its accurate predictions, such as Donald Trump becoming president and Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox. But the predictions don't stop there. Recently, fans discovered an episode from 2006 that appears to foreshadow the unfortunate fate of the Titanic tour submersible called The Titan.

The video clip features Homer Simpson's long-lost father, Mason Fairbanks, who specializes in retrieving lost treasures from the sea, giving a speech before an expedition. The Titan submersible went missing with five passengers on board, including a Pakistani businessman named Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman. When this similarity was pointed out on Twitter, it sparked a frenzy of reactions, with some viewers in awe of the uncanny resemblance, while others dismissed it as a mere coincidence.

However, it turns out that the episode was not a prediction but rather inspired by the 1995 film "Crimson Tide." Mike Reiss, a veteran writer and producer of The Simpsons, debunked the speculation, revealing that the episode was created based on the movie. Reiss himself had descended 13,000 feet in a submersible to explore the wreckage of the Titanic last year, completely forgetting about the similarities to the episode.

Watch the viral video here:

The episode in question, titled "Simpson Tide" from Season 9, revolves around Homer and his father stumbling upon a sunken ship filled with treasure. While retrieving the treasure, Homer gets lost and trapped in a coral reef, leading to a potentially tragic situation. Interestingly, there are even more uncanny connections between the episode and the real-life submersible search. According to Reiss' wife, Denise, in both the episode and Reiss' actual experience, the characters fall asleep on the submersible during the journey.

While The Simpsons may have a history of seemingly predicting the future, this particular episode about a missing submersible was not one of those instances.

