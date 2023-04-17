Influencer gets free lip filler, recounts horror story of botched procedure in viral video

Follow us on Image Source : TIKTOK Influencer gets botched lip filler

Trending News: A social media influencer, Jessica Burko, went through a traumatic experience after getting lip fillers. Jessica, who had previously gotten lip fillers six times, won a free giveaway and decided to get a top-up. However, after the procedure, her lips started swelling up uncontrollably, leaving her traumatized. She went back to the injector, who prescribed her a steroid, but the swelling only got worse. Jessica then decided to get the filler dissolved, and thankfully her lips returned to normal.

Image Source : TIKTOKThe TikTokker lives in Los Angeles.

Jessica shared the story of her botched lip filler on TikTok, where the video went viral, gaining over 8 million views. She warned her followers not to be tempted by free giveaways and to never ignore when something goes wrong after a procedure. She also urged them to ensure that they are fully aware of the risks involved before undergoing any cosmetic procedure.

Some netizens online mocked Jessica's appearance, comparing her to a character from the cartoon Netflix series Big Mouth. A user commented, "Can we laugh because you look like that character in Monsters Inc?" Another user wrote, "Should be auditioning for Big Mouth." A third added, "Looks like Randall tried to steal your screams."

Image Source : TIKTOKJessica Burko says her lip filler was botched by a doctor.

Jessica's experience is a stark reminder of the potential risks involved with cosmetic procedures. While lip fillers are a popular and often safe procedure, it is essential to ensure that they are performed by qualified professionals in a safe and controlled environment. It is also important to take any adverse reactions seriously and to seek medical attention immediately if necessary.

