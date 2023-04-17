Influencer gets free lip filler, recounts horror story of botched procedure in viral video

Monday, April 17, 2023
     
Kritika Bansal Written By: Kritika Bansal New Delhi Published on: April 17, 2023 14:43 IST
Trending News: A social media influencer, Jessica Burko, went through a traumatic experience after getting lip fillers. Jessica, who had previously gotten lip fillers six times, won a free giveaway and decided to get a top-up. However, after the procedure, her lips started swelling up uncontrollably, leaving her traumatized. She went back to the injector, who prescribed her a steroid, but the swelling only got worse. Jessica then decided to get the filler dissolved, and thankfully her lips returned to normal.

Jessica shared the story of her botched lip filler on TikTok, where the video went viral, gaining over 8 million views. She warned her followers not to be tempted by free giveaways and to never ignore when something goes wrong after a procedure. She also urged them to ensure that they are fully aware of the risks involved before undergoing any cosmetic procedure.

Some netizens online mocked Jessica's appearance, comparing her to a character from the cartoon Netflix series Big Mouth. A user commented, "Can we laugh because you look like that character in Monsters Inc?" Another user wrote, "Should be auditioning for Big Mouth." A third added, "Looks like Randall tried to steal your screams."

Jessica's experience is a stark reminder of the potential risks involved with cosmetic procedures. While lip fillers are a popular and often safe procedure, it is essential to ensure that they are performed by qualified professionals in a safe and controlled environment. It is also important to take any adverse reactions seriously and to seek medical attention immediately if necessary.

