Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's old ad takes netizens back to the 90s. Watch viral video

Trending News: Shah Rukh Khan, a renowned Bollywood actor, has achieved great success in his career since his debut in 1989. From theatre to television and finally movies, he has continuously climbed the ladder of fame. With a massive fan following worldwide, he is undeniably one of the biggest actors in the industry. Apart from films, SRK has also appeared in numerous advertisements. Surprisingly, he was once featured in an ad alongside his wife, Gauri Khan.

The ad in question was for the soap brand Cinthol and was released in the 1990s. It shows the young couple, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, together. The video is a trip down memory lane, evoking feelings of nostalgia and reminding us of simpler times. Both Shah Rukh and Gauri were quite young when they appeared in this ad, adding to its charm. Entertainment Say, an Instagram handle, shared the video, revealing that they were the ones behind its creation. The caption accompanying the video reads, "This was also made by me! Was a delight shooting with both. Specially Gauri. Very elegant, gentle & refined. Shah Rukh is always fabulous!"

With over 1.1 lakh views and close to 7,000 likes, the ad has received an overwhelming response from fans. The comment section is filled with heart and love-struck emojis, showcasing the affectionate response to the ad by netizens. One user wrote, "Oohh it's a complete nostalgia. I remembered this advertisement coming on Doordarshan TV and seeing Shah Rukh and Gauri for the first time on their first TV Ad... Uffff you got me back to the 90s days. Those days were truly amazing." The ad has successfully transported people back to the past, invoking fond memories of the 90s era.

Watch the viral video here:

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, an admired couple in Bollywood, have been married for over 30 years. While Gauri Khan, an interior designer, has not appeared in movies, she did join her husband in several advertisements. This particular ad for Cinthol from the 90s depicting a sweet interaction between the charismatic couple has struck a chord with people, leaving them feeling nostalgic.

