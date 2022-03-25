Pakistani actor books entire theater to show Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi to wife

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi poster

Seems like Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi is not only a popular choice for the audience in India but our neighbouring nation Pakistan too. Of late, a video of Pakistani actor Muneeb Butt watching the Bollywood film with his wife is going viral on the Internet. apparently, he booked the entire theater for them to watch the film. In the viral video, Muneeb can be heard telling his wife that he has booked the entire theater and teases her that if she doesn't like it, she'll have to watch his television show.

“I have booked the entire theatre for you. Now, if you don’t like Gangubai, then we have to watch the last episode of Yeh Na Thi Hamari Kismat," he tells us. For the unversed, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Kismat is a popular Pakistani TV show that features Muneeb. Watch the video here!

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a film about a young girl named Ganga who turns into a madame in the red light area of Kamathipura to protect the rights of sex workers. The film is loosely based on the story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai', written by S Hussain Zaidi.

The film got a roaring response at the box office as it raked in Rs. 39.12 crore in its opening weekend. The film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was released on February 25 and its first day collection was a whopping Rs 10.5 crore.

Talking about the film and her character, Alia had said how emotionally draining it was to play an intense character like Gangubai in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial and described her as "sunshine" but with "sadness". "She is sunshine but there is sadness in her that is emotionally draining...to that to do what she did... "

The 28-year-old actress added: "Her picture was on every girl's wall in Kamathipura for 50 years. That was the impact she had for women so put yourself out for other people and not really be there for yourself that is another weight to carry. Even when I was dancing, walking or laughing... Sanjay sir said 'weight'. 'Weight' doesn't mean physical weight... It means in the heart and head and that's what translates hopefully in the screen.