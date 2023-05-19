Japanese dancers groove to Marathi song with flawless coordination, win hearts. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Japanese dancers groove to Marathi song

Trending News: Dance videos have a way of captivating us with their entertainment value. From time to time, certain songs gain popularity on social media and inspire people to showcase their dancing skills. Recently, another dance clip has caught the attention of many viewers. This viral video features a Japanese duo dancing to the Marathi song "Baharla Ha Madhumas" by Shreya Ghoshal, Ajay-Atul, and Ajay Gogavale. Let's dive into the details of this delightful dance video.

In the video, we see two Japanese dancers named Kaketu and Piro showcasing their coordinated dance moves on the streets. They exude joy and enthusiasm as they groove to the beats of this Marathi track. They captioned their post, "Baharla Ha Madhumas from Japan." The video was shared online a week ago and has garnered an impressive response. It has received over 3.2 million views and 452k likes.

Netizens couldn't help but express their surprise and admiration for the Japanese duo's representation of Indian culture through their dance. One individual commented, "That was surprising." Another person added, "It's a proud moment to see foreigners representing India." A third viewer shared their delight, saying, "This is super duper cute." A fourth person expressed their appreciation, stating, "Too good, happy to see that you guys did it so well."

Watch the viral video here:

