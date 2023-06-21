International Yoga Day: Adorable ITBP dog joins humans in yoga practice, melts hearts. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER ITBP dog joins humans in yoga practice

Trending News: As the world celebrates International Yoga Day, people are actively participating and expressing their enthusiasm on social media platforms like Twitter. Among the multitude of posts, there is one heartwarming video that stands out, featuring a furry member of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). The video, shared by news agency ANI, showcases a canine member of the dog unit at Pranu Camp in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. Alongside the ITBP personnel, the german shepherd enthusiastically engages in various yoga poses.

Since its recent posting, the video has garnered over 76k views, along with nearly 1000 likes and several comments. The sight of the dog actively participating in yoga has melted the hearts of viewers. One user expressed their delight, commenting, "This is cute," while another playfully interpreted the dog's perspective, stating, "Dog is saying, 'yoga is for you lazy humans, my body works differently, stop this nonsense with me.'"

International Yoga Day was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 during his address to the United Nations General Assembly. Since then, yoga has gained immense popularity worldwide due to its ability to improve flexibility, strength, balance, and overall fitness.

This year, the theme of Yoga Day is 'Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' which translates to 'Yoga for the welfare of all in the form of One World-One Family.' It emphasizes the inclusive and unifying nature of yoga, highlighting its power to bring people together. As always, various yoga programs and events are being organized across India to celebrate this special day.

