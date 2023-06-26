Gujarat Street Vendor’s Banana Pani Puri goes viral on internet; netizens react to bizarre combo

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Gujarat Street Food Vendor Serves 'Banana Pani Puri' to Its Customers, video Goes Viral.

It has become a fad among street vendors to do something different to grab the attention when it comes to experimenting with food. With the evolving times, one thing that is massively gaining momentum is fusion food. Some of these dishes are a hit and some are a miss. Then comes food items that need no experimentation and are just everyone’s favorite. Be it your dosa with chutney or some hot steamy chicken momos with red spicy garlic chutney or pani puri with spicy water, some dishes have no replacement and are loved by all.

Now, a video is going viral on the internet, in which a street vendor is preparing pani puri, a favorite street-side delicacy for many people. However, instead of using boiled potatoes, he is seen using bananas. That doesn’t end there. He in fact mixes bananas with chickpeas, spices, and coriander leaves and then serves them to the customers.

The video was shared by use Mohammed Futurewala. Commenting on the video, a person wrote, “Every time you share a video related to food, I have to sanitize my eyes.” Another user posted, “You are pushing your luck too much”. “That’s blasphemous but no harm in trying it may work if jal jeers is too spicy”, the third user commented. “Bohot zyada zaroori tha yeh, commented a user. Kya dikha diya, said another. Healthy option hai, joked a third.

Well, this is not the first time we’ve seen people experimenting with pani puri. Recently, a video of a street food vendor making mango pani puri went viral on the internet. In the video, we could see a man stuffing puris with chickpeas and mango pulp. Bombay Foodie Tales showed a man trying a plate of summer special pani puri. “Trying the weirdest combination: Mango Pani Puri shot,” said the caption. However, this unique combination did not sit well with internet users. “Heart attack shot”, a user referred to the preparation as. Pani Puri lovers and mango lovers alike were disgusted by the bizarre food combination.

