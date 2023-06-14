Giraffes caught on camera feasting on bones. You won't believe why. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Giraffes caught on camera feasting on bones

Trending News: Recently, A video took the internet by surprise that was shared on Twitter by Susanta Nanda, an IFS officer, and quickly went viral. The video showed a deer eating a snake, causing quite a stir. But brace yourself, because there's another viral video you need to see. And no, this is not a joke.

Once again, Susanta Nanda shared the video on Twitter. This time, it featured giraffes chewing on bones, which had been captured by some tourists during a jungle safari. This peculiar behaviour puzzled many since giraffes are typically herbivores, feeding on leaves and plants. However, Nanda explained that giraffes occasionally chew on bones to obtain phosphorus.

"Giraffes are herbivores and they have long necks to reach leaves and buds in trees. That's how they have evolved. But sometimes, they chew and eat bones to get phosphorus. Nature is truly amazing," Nanda's caption read. The video has garnered over 83k views and 1000 likes.

The clip quickly caught the attention of netizens, who found it highly informative. "Fantastic video! I've learned something new. Thank you," expressed one user. Another user commented, "Your videos always teach us something valuable."

According to the Wildlife Act, giraffes resort to eating bones when they feel "nutritionally stressed," as bones provide calcium and phosphorus, which are otherwise lacking in their diet.

