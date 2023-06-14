Fan asks Sonu Sood for iPhone 14 Pro Max, his reply will crack you up. See tweet

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sonu Sood

Trending News: It's always refreshing to see celebrities engaging with their fans and having some fun. Sonu Sood's recent #AskSonu session was a great way for fans to interact with him and get to know him better. The Dabangg actor invited everyone to ask him questions using the hashtag #AskSonu. Fans were curious about various things, like Sonu's dreams and his favourite Indian cricket player.

But there was one fan who had a special request. Can you guess what it was? Well, he asked Sonu for an iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is a very expensive phone! When Sonu saw this request, he had a funny reply. He asked the fan, "How much recharge should I get along with it?" It seems like Sonu wanted to know how much mobile phone credit he would need to include with the iPhone.

This lighthearted exchange between Sonu Sood and the fan brought some laughter to the Twitter session. Sonu is known for his wit and humour, and he didn't disappoint with his response. Who knows, maybe next time someone will ask for something even more surprising, and we can look forward to Sonu's witty response!

On the work front, Sonu Sood recently appeared in ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ with Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar, and gained recognition for his philanthropic efforts during the pandemic.

