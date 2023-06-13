Viral Video: Caterpillar's incredible camouflaging skills amaze netizens. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Caterpillar's camouflaging skills amaze netizens

Trending News: The natural world never ceases to amaze us with its wonders. It's not just about how animals survive in the wild; they also possess remarkable and unique qualities that often leave us in awe. When videos or photos showing these extraordinary attributes of animals surface on social media, they quickly go viral. One such viral video features a common baron caterpillar, displaying an exceptional level of camouflage skills.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Science Girl describes the common baron caterpillar perched on a mango leaf. She points out the yellow/white spine on its back, perfectly aligned in colour and width with the midrib vein of the leaf, the plant it calls home. According to a study published in the International Journal of Conservation and Taxonomy, the common baron caterpillar is primarily found in Southeast Asia. Its preferred larval host plant happens to be the Mango Mangifera Indica.

The video was posted just a few days ago and has already garnered an impressive 2.8 million views, along with 47k likes and comments from viewers. One user expressed their astonishment, saying, "Amazing...nature at its best...At first glance, it's nearly impossible to distinguish the caterpillar from the leaf." Another user wrote, "That is really cool! I've always been fascinated by bugs and insects that resemble leaves, but I never knew a caterpillar could camouflage so remarkably." A third commenter asked, "But how does it know to perfectly align itself with the midrib vein? Wonders of nature."

Watch the viral video here:

Read More Trending News