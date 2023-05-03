Cafe names dish after elderly man who ordered same breakfast for years. Watch his adorable reaction

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Cafe names dish after elderly man

Trending News: In a world where we often hear negative news and stories, it's heartwarming to come across a video that restores our faith in humanity. The internet is buzzing with a viral video from Grangecon Kitchen, a cafe in Ireland, that has won the hearts of millions of people.

The video features an elderly man named John, who is a regular at the cafe and orders the same breakfast dish every day. The cafe staff noticed his loyalty and decided to do something special for him. They named his favourite dish after him and added it to the menu with the name "John's breakfast."

The video captures the moment when the cafe staff shows John the new menu with the dish named after him. His reaction is priceless, and his face lights up with joy and surprise. The video was shared on the cafe's Instagram page, and it went viral on the internet, receiving over 673k views, 34k likes and numerous reactions.

Watch the viral video of cafe naming dish after regular customer here:

The video has warmed the hearts of many people and has reminded us of the importance of showing kindness and appreciation towards others. It's a beautiful reminder that small gestures can make a big difference in someone's life.

