British man climbs halfway up world’s 5th-tallest building with no rope, arrested

Trending News: A daring climber successfully climbed over halfway up the Lotte World Tower in Seoul, South Korea, without any safety ropes. British free climber George King-Thompson, who is in his early 20s, reached the 72nd floor of the skyscraper, which is the world's fifth-tallest. However, he was later instructed to descend and was assisted onto a window-washing lift to move inside the 123-story building.

During the climb, King-Thompson was dressed in shorts and carried a parachute. Reports from South Korean media suggest that he intended to use the parachute to jump from the top of the tower, engaging in a sport known as BASE jumping. The rescue operation to bring him down from a height of 1,020 feet involved more than 90 emergency and police personnel.

King-Thompson is known for sharing his daring feats on social media. In 2019, he was arrested after scaling the Shard, the tallest skyscraper in London. Two years later, he completed the climb of the 36-floor Stratosphere Tower in the city within half an hour, aiming to raise awareness about climate change.

Previous Daring Climbing Antics of Thrill Seekers

In 2018, French climber Alain Robert was detained after reaching the 75th floor of Lotte World Tower. Manhattan also witnessed risky climbs, including the New York Times building scaled in 2008 and again by a pro-life activist.

BASE jumpers made headlines at the World Trade Center in 2013, while a man leisurely scaled Trump Tower in 2016 during Donald Trump's presidential campaign, aiming to gain attention. These extraordinary feats continue to capture the interest of the public.

