Australian strongman sets Guinness World Record for spinning Ferris wheel with bare hands

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NASSER_MO3GZA Australian Strongman sets Guinness Book of World Records of pulling a Ferris wheel with his bare hands

By turning a complete Ferris wheel around with just his bare hands in 16 minutes and 55 seconds, an Australian man has established a Guinness World Record. The accomplishment was achieved by Troy Conley-Magnusson, 39, in Sydney's Luna Park to raise money for the charity Little Wings, which helps chronically sick children and their families. He attempted the record in commemoration of 11-year-old Zac, who tragically passed away last year after battling eye cancer.

“He was the strongest 11-year-old I’d ever met and my absolute hero,” Troy told GWR, “This record is dedicated to his memory and strength which far outweighs mine.”

''New record: Fastest time to rotate a Ferris wheel - 16 minutes 55 seconds by Troy Conley-Magnusson (Australia) This Ferris wheel, at Luna Park in Sydney, is in the shadow of the Sydney Opera House and was entirely rotated by hand.'' Guinness World Records posted a time-lapse video with the above-written caption.

Here is the video-

The Guinness World Records established a few requirements for the record's legitimacy because it is a new record and does not have a precedent. First, there must be a minimum of 24 gondolas on the Ferris wheel, and each one must weigh 700 kg or more. Second, the Ferris wheel's overall weight must be at least 45,000 kg. The Ferris wheel framework must be moved in 'freewheeling' mode, which means it cannot be powered in any way to facilitate movement. The challenge had a 30-minute time limit, and Troy was able to move the Ferris wheel within half the time allotted.

'This is by far one of the hardest physical and mental challenges I have ever undertaken, and I'd done some pretty extreme feats of strength over the years. This was different; something that had never been done before and something that required 100% commitment of mind and body, '' Troy shared with Guinness World Records.

Pull 4 Purpose, which Troy founded, is a team of strongmen committed to "performing truly world-class feats of strength" and helping "those who need it most." Troy has donated AU$66,000 (£35,200; $44,100) during his prior record attempts to the Hyundai Help for Kids program, which additionally supports the Little Wings charity, Sydney Children's Hospital Foundation, and Ronald McDonald House Charities Australia.

Read More Trending News