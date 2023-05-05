Adorable siblings attempt magic trick, viral video is too cute and funny to miss. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER siblings show magic trick

Trending News: Growing up with siblings can be an unforgettable experience, filled with memorable moments that shape us into the person we become. It's an ever-changing journey with ups and downs, and one that can leave us with stories that we cherish for years to come. The bond that we share with our siblings is a special one, built on a foundation of love, trust, and shared experiences.

Recently, a heartwarming video featuring a brother and sister duo has been making rounds on social media, reminding us of the sweet moments we share with our siblings. In the video shared on Twitter by Harsh Mariwala, a little girl can be seen performing a viral magic trick with the help of her brother. As she waves a towel in front of him, she removes it, showing that he has vanished. But to her surprise, her brother’s behind is still visible in the frame. The girl then gives a small kick to push her brother out of the frame, and gestures that he has truly vanished, making the trick a hilarious success.

The adorable video has captured the hearts of many, with over 3.1 million views, 4900 likes and countless reactions. Netizens couldn't stop gushing at the super cute duo, with many pointing out how the video perfectly captured the sweetness of the relationship between siblings. "BPL was the highlight," a user commented. "That kick have the trick," another user wrote. "Their parents run a youtube channel : LOVLEEN VATS," a third informed. "It’s kick ass to say the least," a fourth added.

Watch the viral video of adorable siblings attempting magic trick here:

Watching the little girl and her brother in action is a reminder of the bond that siblings share, full of love, playfulness, and mischief.

Read More Trending News