TikTok user accepts #BottleCapChallenge, dresses up as God to give tough competition to Bollywood celebs

TikTok is a paradise for music lovers and budding actors. Those who don't find the right platform to showcase their talent are found on TikTok, mimicking some popular dialogs, doing signature steps of latest song and a lot more. Recently, #BottleCapChallenge has been trending all over the internet. Bollywood's Khiladi, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram account to share his video and challenged his family, friends and fans to take up the challenge. Akshay Kumar got inspired by Hollywood stunt actor Jason Statham.

Recently, a boy on TikTok app, disguised himself as God and accepted the #BottleCapChallenge. Vaibhav took to his TikTok App and did the #BottleCapChallenge in the most unique form. He shared the video on Facebook captioning it as, "Say Jaisriram because this challenge just got raised to 9000." He looks like the God we see on the television.

Vaibhav showed the powers of Almighty and did the challenge in the most generous way. He didn't kick the bottle or the cap. Instead, he uncapped the bottle with his magical power. He lifted his finger and so did the cap of the bottle. People are liking his act and sharing it all around.

Well, this was indeed the most innovative form of taking up the challenge. In fact, comedian Sunil Grover and Bollywood actor Kunal Khemu too gave this Bottle Cap Challenge is funny twist. Watch their videos!