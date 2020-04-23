Image Source : YOUTUBE This day, that year: First ever video was uploaded on YouTube 15 years ago (Watch)

It should be no surprise that YouTube is one of the most popular video hosting platforms out there with almost 5 billion videos watched on the platform per day. Each and every day tons and tons of videos are uploaded on YouTube. But do you know which was the first ever video to be uploaded on YouTube? The video titled 'Me at the zoo' is the first video to be uploaded on the popular video streaming platform on April 23, 2005. It was shot by Yakov Lapitsky and it's only 19 seconds long, showing one of YouTube's founders, Jawed Karim, at the San Diego Zoo.

The video is still available for the world to see today. While clearly not the most fascinating of videos, it is pretty remarkable how integral YouTube has become in such a short space of time.

