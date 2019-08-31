This cutest rendition of A R Rahman's Maa Tujhe Salaam by little girl leaves Amitabh Bachchan impressed

Kid sings A R Rahman's Maa Tujhe Salaam in the most adorable way possible.

Have you seen the video of a cute little girl singing A R Rahman's Maa Tujhe Salaam that's doing the rounds on social media? Well, if you haven't, then in case you have missed something which is as sweet as sugar. The video that has struck a chord with netizens is too adorable for words. In the clip, a little girl is seen singing Maa Tujhse Salaam with utmost gusto and confidence. Before starting the song, she also says, ''1..2..3..start'', which is undoubtedly quite cute.

The video originally shared by politician Sonam Mahajan has won many hearts. The little girl even left megastar Amitabh Bachchan impressed, who took to Twitter to share the video. Sophie Choudry also dropped a comment saying, ''Cutest rendition ever god bless always''.

Cutest rendition ever ❤️❤️❤️ god bless always — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) August 30, 2019

However, people are debating about the location of the video. While some are saying the little girl is from Ladakh, others are saying that the video is from Darjeeling or North-East.

The video which was shared by Amitabh Bachchan on August 30 has garnered more than 1,50,000 views in just a day. Soon after the video surfaced on the internet, comments started pouring in. ''Omg she is super cute, especially when she says ‘Vandeeeee,’” wrote a Twitter user, ''This is cutest salute for our country,” tweeted another person.

For unversed, Maa Tujhe Salaam, which released on August 12, 1997, Golden Jubilee anniversary of India's Independence, holds two Guinness World Records. The patriotic track is still one of the most loved songs.